Number of active covid cases in country dropped to 1549

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Thursday, India has registered 47 new coronavirus infections, while active cases have fallen to 1,549. The death toll was 5,31,905, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.

The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,94,144). According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent. The total number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,60,690, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.

According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.