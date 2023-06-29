Over three lakh pilgrims registered for the 62-day Amarnath Yatra

Over three lakh pilgrims have registered for the 62-day Amarnath Yatra, the longest ever, according to the shrine board here on Wednesday. According to Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), the number of registrations so far is 10% higher than previous year.

He stated that the shrine board and the union territory administration are prepared to welcome the yatris.The annual pilgrimage to Amarnath, a 3,880-meter-high sacred cave sanctuary in the south Kashmir Himalayas, is set to begin on July 1. On June 30, the first group of pilgrims will depart from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley.

Taking into account the flash floods that killed 15 people last year, Bhandari stated that no pilgrim will be permitted to spend the night near the cave sanctuary. All of the camps include public address systems and video walls to keep passengers informed of critical information. He stated that a significant effort has been made to make telecom available on the entire track, with OFC cables being put on both tracks by service providers to ensure that internet and telecom facilities are available at all times. According to Bhandari, the shrine board, Rural Development Department, several municipal corporations, and development authorities have collaborated to build approximately 5,100 separate toilets for the Yatra this year.