PM will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on July 3

Officials stated on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on July 3. This comes a day after Modi conducted frantic talks with top BJP officials, sparking rumours about a possible restructuring of his Cabinet.

The meeting on July 3 is expected to take place at Pragati Maidan, the freshly built conference venue that will host the G20 summit in September. Modi conducted long discussions on Wednesday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, among others.

Nadda’s attendance at the conference fueled speculation about changes in the administration and BJP structure, particularly at the state level, as the party prepares for important assembly elections later this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Several rounds of deliberations on organisational and political matters have taken place in recent days between Shah, Nadda, and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh.

Elections are scheduled for later this year in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram. The meeting of the Council of Ministers will take place just days before Parliament’s Monsoon Session, which is expected to begin in the third week of July.