Several parts of south Gujarat received heavy rainfall

Several sections of south Gujarat have experienced significant rain in the previous 36 hours, and additional rain is forecast in the next two days, according to officials. The rainfall disrupted life and transportation flow in the Valsad, Surat, Navsari, and Tapi districts of south Gujarat, they added, as heavy rains caused water-logging in low-lying areas and the closure of certain rural routes.

Following a brief shower in the morning, several roads in Ahmedabad were covered with knee-deep water, forcing commuters to wade through it to reach their destinations. In the last 36 hours ending at 6 am on Thursday, Pardi taluka of Valsad district in south Gujarat received as much as 182 mm rainfall, a release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said.

Pardi was followed by Valsad taluka of Valsad district (177 mm), Palsana taluka of Surat (171 mm), Valod taluka of Tapi (166 mm), Khergam of Navsari district (157 mm), Dharampur of Valsad (157 mm), Kamrej of Surat (152 mm) and Umargam of Valsad (143 mm).