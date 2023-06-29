Srinivas took over as the new Director General of Puducherry Police

On Thursday, B Srinivas was appointed as the new Director General of Puducherry Police, becoming the first IPS official from the former Jammu and Kashmir cadre to lead a police force since its merger with the Union Territory cadre. Srinivas, who is credited with reviving intelligence operations in the Kashmir Valley following the 2010 turmoil, took office at the Puducherry Police headquarters on Dumas Street here. Puducherry is divided into two districts: Karaikal and Puducherry. Puducherry district includes the Puducherry region as well as the peripheral administrative units of Mahe and Yanam, both of which are enclaves in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

The IPS officer from the 1991 batch has expertise in developing intelligence mechanisms in the coastal areas of Puducherry and Mahe. Srinivas met with Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangaswamy immediately after taking charge.

The former state’s police cadre was amalgamated with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre following the abolition of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split into two union territories in 2019. Srinivas is the first IPS officer from the former state to command a union territory.