Study claims that Vitamin D supplements may reduce risk of heart attacks

According to recent reports, a study suggests that vitamin D supplements have the potential to reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks, in older individuals. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of death worldwide, and with an aging population and increased prevalence of chronic diseases, the number of cardiovascular events is expected to rise.

Previous observational studies have consistently shown a link between vitamin D levels and CVD risk. However, previous randomized controlled trials did not find evidence that supplements could prevent cardiovascular events, possibly due to variations in trial design.

Vitamin D is essential for regulating calcium and phosphate levels in the body, which is crucial for maintaining healthy bones, teeth, and muscles. In the UK, government advice suggests considering daily vitamin D supplementation during autumn and winter.

A recent randomized controlled trial involving over 21,000 individuals aged 60 and above now suggests that vitamin D supplements may indeed lower the risk of major cardiovascular events.

Published in The BMJ, the study emphasized that while the absolute risk difference was small, it was significant as the largest trial of its kind to date.

The Australian authors stated that “These findings indicate that vitamin D supplementation might reduce the incidence of major cardiovascular events,” according to a report in The Guardian.

While further trials are needed, the authors suggested that previous assumptions that vitamin D supplements do not affect CVD risk were premature.

The trial, conducted by the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Queensland, took place from 2014 to 2020 and involved 21,315 Australians aged 60 to 84.

Participants were randomly assigned to receive either a vitamin D supplement or a placebo orally at the beginning of each month for up to five years.

During the trial, 1,336 individuals experienced a major cardiovascular event, with 6.6% in the placebo group and 6% in the vitamin D group.

The vitamin D group showed a 9% lower rate of major cardiovascular events compared to the placebo group, equivalent to 5.8 fewer events per 1,000 participants. The rate of heart attacks was 19% lower in the vitamin D group, while there was no difference in stroke risk between the two groups.

The researchers estimated that 172 individuals would need to take monthly vitamin D supplements to prevent one major cardiovascular event. Although the trial had its limitations, the researchers highlighted its large scale, high retention and adherence rates, as well as comprehensive data on cardiovascular events and mortality outcomes.