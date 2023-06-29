Unofficial bookings for 2023 Toyota Vellfire MPV start in India

Mumbai: The unofficial bookings for 2023 Toyota Vellfire MPV started in India. Toyota dealerships in the country have unofficially started accepting bookings. Customers can book the upgraded Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) by paying Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, depending on the dealership. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in late September 2023. The current model of Toyota Vellfire MPV is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 96 lakh. The new model is likely to be priced around this range.

The new Vellfire is offered in two engine options. The first is a turbocharged 2.4L four-cylinder petrol engine, capable of producing 275 bhp and 430 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. The second powertrain option is a 2.5L four-cylinder petrol-hybrid, delivering a combined power output of 250 bhp. This hybrid variant is expected to be exclusively available in India and comes with an e-CVT unit.