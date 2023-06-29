Vehicle Involved in Assault on Bhim Army Chief Seized, 4 Individuals Detained in Uttar Pradesh

The Saharanpur police have recovered the white Swift D’zire car used in the assault on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, according to sources. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, and the vehicle, bearing a Haryana registration number and owned by Vikas Kumar, has been taken into custody.

While the police have not disclosed further information, stating that investigations are ongoing, four individuals have been detained and are currently undergoing questioning regarding the incident.

Chandra Shekhar Azad, who is currently hospitalized, is reported to be in a stable condition and is expected to be discharged on Friday. In a video message, he urged his supporters to maintain peace and expressed his determination to fight the battle legally and within the framework of the constitution.