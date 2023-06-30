After being closed for 17 hours due to landslide, Badrinath highway now accessible to traffic

After being closed for more than 17 hours because of a landslide brought on by intense rain in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, the Badrinath national highway was reopened to traffic on Friday morning.

Due to the obstruction, hundreds of pilgrims were forced to spend the night in their vehicles. According to additional details officer Chamoli Ravindra Negi, the route was closed about 10 am on Thursday and reopened around 3.30 am on Friday.

He added that the local administration had made provisions for the stranded pilgrims to stay in Birhi, Chamoli, and Pipalkoti and that they had also been given food. He claimed that vehicles returning from Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib were cleared first.

Near Chhinka, the landslide happened at roughly 9:50 am, affecting a 100-meter section of the highway.