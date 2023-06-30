Australian police arrests two suspected kidnappers who were found sleeping inside a vehicle

In a strange and unexpected twist, two suspected kidnappers were apprehended by Australian police after they were discovered sleeping inside a vehicle, as confirmed by authorities on Friday. The incident unfolded in Brisbane, Queensland, when the two men allegedly abducted a man and a woman in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, law enforcement officers stumbled upon a disturbing assortment of items, including zip ties, bleach, hacksaw blades, wire snips, and even a blowtorch. Furthermore, a substantial amount of cash and drugs was also discovered, indicating a potentially sinister motive behind the kidnapping.

The victims, aged 33 and 42, were transported approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) south to a suburb on the Gold Coast, where the captors ultimately parked the vehicle in a car park. Fortunately, the man and woman managed to escape from their kidnappers shortly after 8 am (local time) and promptly contacted the police for assistance.

When the police officials arrived at the scene, they found the kidnappers sleeping inside the car, seemingly unaware that their hostages had managed to break free.

Bodycam footage captured the moment when an officer approached the vehicle and gently woke one of the slumbering suspects by saying, “Hey buddy, police.”

Consequently, the men, aged 35 and 36, were promptly taken into custody. They now face multiple serious charges, including two counts of kidnapping, two counts of deprivation of liberty, two counts of torture, as well as one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm and robbery.

The alleged kidnappers were denied bail, and they are scheduled to appear before the court on Friday to answer for the charges leveled against them.