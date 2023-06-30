British govt introduces a historic workforce hiring plan to address staff shortages

To tackle staff shortages and enhance patient care, the UK government has introduced a groundbreaking workforce hiring plan for the National Health Service (NHS). In response to the immense pressures faced by the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has prioritized reducing patient waiting lists as a key objective for the year. Sunak stated that the government is embarking on the largest single expansion of NHS education and training in its history, emphasizing that the plan encompasses both investment and reform.

Currently, the NHS has around 112,000 vacancies, a number that could more than triple by 2037 if no action is taken. To address this issue, the government plans to invest £2.4 billion ($3 billion) over the next five years.

As part of the plan, the NHS aims to double the number of medical school training places to 15,000 by 2031. Furthermore, there will be a 50% increase in doctor training places and nearly double the number of adult nurse training places. These initiatives are crucial in addressing the concerns among healthcare professionals regarding low pay and inadequate staffing, which have hindered their ability to deliver effective care.

The workforce plan aims to alleviate the challenges posed by the winter crisis, such as treatment backlogs, staff absences, and delayed patient discharges, which have resulted in ambulance queues outside hospitals. Alongside measures to retain existing staff, the plan aims to provide the NHS with an additional 60,000 doctors, 170,000 nurses, and 71,000 allied health professionals by 2036/37.

NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard views this plan as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to establish sustainable staffing for the future. Prime Minister Sunak acknowledges that waiting lists for treatment will continue to grow in the coming months but highlights the positive progress in reducing the number of people waiting over 18 months for treatment and improving ambulance response times. The plan has received praise from politicians and health experts, with Richard Murray, head of the King’s Fund health policy charity, considering it a potential landmark moment that can put the NHS workforce on a sustainable footing.

However, Murray calls for a similar scheme to be implemented in the broader social care sector. The opposition Labour Party welcomes the proposals but expresses the opinion that they should have been implemented much earlier.