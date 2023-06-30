Car rams into truck in UP’s Banda; 6 killed, 2 critically injured

Banda: Six people were killed and two others were critically injured after their speeding SUV rammed into a parked truck at Baberu Kamasin Marg in Banda district, police said.

‘An overspeeding Bolero with eight people collided with a truck. Five people died on the spot. Among the three admitted to a Community health centre, one died, and the rest two are in critical condition, they have been shifted to a government hospital’, said Durga Shakti Nagpal, District Magistrate, Banda.

The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityaanath has directed the district administration officials to immediately reach the spot and take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. The CM also prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded, according to a press release.