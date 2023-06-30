CEO of Infosys says that the firm has been using generative AI to service 50 of its client projects

The potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to replace humans in the workforce is now widely acknowledged. Despite concerns raised by experts, tech entrepreneurs remain optimistic about the benefits of AI.

Salil Parekh, the CEO of Indian IT giant Infosys, recently stated that the company has been utilizing generative AI in 50 client projects. He emphasized that generative AI is playing an increasingly significant role in shaping the AI-driven future.

Parekh made these remarks during Infosys’ 42nd annual general meeting, where the topic of AI featured prominently in discussions among shareholders. During the meeting, Infosys introduced its AI-first strategy with a particular focus on generative AI.

Parekh has been instrumental in integrating generative AI into Infosys’ range of services. He believes that this technology has the potential to strengthen businesses worldwide.

Generative AI refers to AI systems that generate novel content, ideas, or solutions based on existing data or patterns. It offers the potential to enhance productivity, automate tasks, and drive innovation across various industries.

Infosys, leveraging generative AI, aims to provide advanced solutions and services to its clients, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence.

The company stated that it is currently engaging with over 300 clients to integrate its AI services, known as Infosys Topaz.

However, Chairman Nandan Nilekani sounded a note of caution, highlighting the complexities and unresolved issues associated with the implementation of generative AI. He emphasized the need to address practical considerations, ethical concerns, and matters related to intellectual property when scaling AI in the enterprise.

Nilekani stated that their AI-first strategy is already proving successful. By reorganizing the company to balance people, technology, and processes, they can effectively execute work by segmenting it into cognitive tasks. He expressed confidence in Infosys’ ability to accelerate business value and amplify human potential through AI technologies like Infosys Topaz.

Overall, Infosys is actively embracing generative AI as part of its AI-first strategy, but the company acknowledges the importance of addressing challenges and ensuring responsible implementation.