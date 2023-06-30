Chinese President to deliver important remarks at SCO Summit: Informs Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will attend the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India, will deliver important remarks at the meeting and along with other leaders chart the course for the future growth of the organization, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

Answering queries during a press briefing, Mao Ning said that as a founding member, China views the SCO as a priority in its foreign affairs. ‘Since its establishment, the SCO, guided by the Shanghai Spirit, has continuously consolidated good neighbourliness and political mutual trust between member states, deepened cooperation in various sectors, and played an important and constructive role in international and regional affairs’, the spokesperson said. ‘In a world marked by change and disorder and fraught with increasing instability, uncertainties and unpredictable factors, regional countries as well as other members of the international community look to the SCO to play a bigger role in safeguarding regional security and promoting common development’, she added.

Mao Ning said China stands ready to work with other members to build an even closer SCO community with a shared future. ‘As a founding member, China views the SCO as a priority in its foreign affairs. We stand ready to work with other members to act on the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, build an even closer SCO community with a shared future, and usher in a brighter future for the Eurasian continent’, the spokesperson said. ‘President Xi Jinping will deliver important remarks at the meeting and, together with other participating leaders, chart the course for the future growth of the organization. With the concerted efforts of all sides, the SCO will achieve greater progress and boost development and prosperity in regional countries’, she added. Her remarks were also tweeted by Wang Xiaojian, Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India.

The SCO Council of Heads of State is scheduled to take place on July 4. It will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. ‘The theme of the Summit is ‘Towards a SECURE SCO’. The SECURE acronym was coined by the Prime Minister at the 2018 SCO Summit and stands for Security; Economy and Trade; Connectivity; Unity; Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity; and Environment. These themes have been highlighted during our Chairmanship of SCO’, MEA had said in a release.

India has set up new pillars of cooperation under its Chairmanship – Startups and Innovation; Traditional Medicine; Digital Inclusion; Youth Empowerment; and Shared Buddhist Heritage. In addition, India has worked towards fostering greater people-to-people ties that celebrate the historical and civilizational bonds between our nations. These include the various socio-cultural events hosted by Varanasi under the framework of the first-ever SCO Cultural and Tourist Capital for 2022-23. India assumed the presidency of the SCO in 2022, marking a significant milestone in the country’s role in regional cooperation and its endeavour of advocating for an integrated neighbourhood. The rotational presidency remains with India until September 2023.