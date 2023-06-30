Draft of Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code ready, will be presented soon

According to Justice (ret.) Ranjana Prakash Desai on Friday, the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Uttarakhand is finished and will soon be submitted to the state government.

Desai, who is in charge of the committee of specialists that the government of Uttarakhand established last year, claimed that the group looked at several laws and uncodified regulations, including the legal framework in a few particular nations, when drafting the code while taking into account all different points of view.

‘It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the drafting of the proposed uniform civil code for Uttarkahnd is now complete,’ Desai told a press conference here.

‘The report of the committee along with the draft code will soon be printed and submitted to the government of Uttarakhand,’ she added.