Ducati launches Panigale V4R flagship supersport motorcycle in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Ducati has launched the Panigale V4 R in India. The supersport motorcycle This is priced at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new bike is powered by a 998cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale R engine. four-cylinder engine is capable of producing up to 16,500rpm in the sixth gear (16,000rpm in lower gears) and punches out 218bhp.. The suspension is a manually controlled setup – Ohlins – NPX25/30 at the front and TTX36 at the rear. Braking is handled by Brembo Stylema brakes. It gets a dry weight of 193.5kg.

The bike comes with a new ‘Track Evo’ mode and recalibrated Ducati Traction Control, Ride By Wire and Engine Brake Control EVO2 systems. The rider also gets four engine modes to choose from – Full, High, Medium and Low.