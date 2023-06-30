Elorda Cup 2023: Indian boxer Sumit confirms medal for India

Astana: In boxing, India’s Sumit has confirmed a medal for the country at Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan. Sumit entered the semi finals of men’s 86kg category. He defeated Bekzat Tangatar of Kazakhstan by ‘5-0’ in the quarterfinals.

In the 51kg pre-quarterfinal bout, Zoram Muana defeated Daryan Kulzhabayev of Kazakhstan by ‘ 4-1’ split verdict.

Also Read: Aadhaar-based face authentication transactions hit all-time high in May

Four Indian boxers will compete in their respective quarterfinal bouts. Pukharam Kishan Singh (54kg) will face Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan, while Ashish Kumar (57kg) will face Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand. Hemant Yadav (71kg) will face Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan. In the women’s category, Shiksha (54kg) will face Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan.