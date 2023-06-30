DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Elorda Cup 2023: Indian boxer Sumit confirms medal for India

Jun 30, 2023, 03:51 pm IST

Astana:  In boxing, India’s Sumit has confirmed a medal for the country at Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan. Sumit entered the semi finals of men’s 86kg category. He defeated Bekzat Tangatar  of Kazakhstan  by ‘5-0’ in the quarterfinals.

In the 51kg pre-quarterfinal bout, Zoram Muana defeated Daryan Kulzhabayev of Kazakhstan  by ‘ 4-1’ split verdict.

Four Indian boxers will compete in their respective quarterfinal bouts. Pukharam Kishan Singh (54kg) will face  Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan, while Ashish Kumar (57kg) will face Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand. Hemant Yadav (71kg) will face Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan. In the women’s category, Shiksha (54kg) will face  Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan.

