Forex Market: Indian rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar in the forex market. Gains in domestic equities and firm crude oil prices supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened weak at 82.05 against the US dollar. The local currency reached at 82.02 against the US dollar, showing gains of just 1 paisa or 0.05% over the last close. The Indian currency settled at f 82.03 on Wednesday. Forex markets were closed on Thursday on the occasion of Bakrid holiday.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading down by 0.06% to 103.28. Foreign Portfolio Investors emerged as net buyers in the Indian capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 12,350 crore.