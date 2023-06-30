Kerala police arrests army man for abetting suicide of college student

An Indian Army soldier, 27, has been arrested for allegedly helping a college student commit suicide at Kottarakkara in Kerala’s Kollam.

Vrinda Raj, an MA psychology student, allegedly consumed rat poison before passing away at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, according to the police.

The Kottarakkara police then opened an investigation after discovering a suicide note and a diary at the victim’s residence.

Police found that Vrinda had been dating Kottathala soldier Anukrishnan for six years after reviewing the suicide note and diary. Anukrishnan had vowed to marry Vrinda, and the police found that they had travelled together frequently.

However, Anukrishnan’s marriage with another woman was recently fixed. When Vrinda questioned him about this, he insulted and abused her through WhatsApp messages.

Police have also found messages inciting suicide. Based on this, Anukrishnan was questioned and the same messages were found on his phone.

After that, Anukrishnan was detained on suspicion of abetting suicide. After being shown in court, he was remanded.