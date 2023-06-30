Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards announced,’Sambarkkakranthi’ of V Shinilal wins for best novel

Thiruvananthapuram: Short story writer and novelist V. Shinilal has been awarded the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for best novel. His work ‘Sambarkkakranthi’ was chosen for the award. P.F. Mathew’s ‘Muzhakkam’ won for the best short story collection.

Dr. K. Sreekumar’s ‘Chakkaramambazham’ was selected as best children’s literature, and N.G. Unnikrishnan’s ‘Kadalas’ bagged the award for the best poetry. Emil Madhavi’s ‘Kumaru’ was selected as the best play. The award for best travelogue was shared by Haritha Savithri’s ‘Murivettavarute Pathakal’ and C. Anoop’s ‘Dakshinafrican Yathral’. S. Saradakutty’s ‘Ethrayethra Preranakal’ won the award for best literary criticism. Jayant Kamicheril’s ‘Oru Kumarakamkarante Kuruthamketta Likhithangal’ won the award for humorous literature.

Meanwhile, Dr. M.M. Basheer and N. Prabhakaran were honoured with distinguished membership. B.R.P. Bhaskar’s ‘Newsroom’ was honoured as best biography/autobiography. C.M. Muraleedharan’s ‘Bhashasoothranam: Porulum Vazhikalum’ and K. Sethuraman IPS’ ‘Malayali: Oru Janithaka Vayana’ chosen as best scholarly literature. V. Ravikumar, the translator of ‘Baudelaire’, was acknowledged for his outstanding work in the translation category. KP Sudheera, Sreekrishnapuram Krishnankutty, Dr. Pallipuram Murali, John Samuel, Dr. Rati Saxena and Dr. P.K. Sukumaran are honoured for their overall contributions.