Kia India recalls 30,297 units of Carens in India due to this reason

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer, Kia India has decided to recall 30,297 units of its Kia Carens. The Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) was recalled to update the software of the digital instrument cluster. The issue related to the digital instrument cluster includes booting-up problems and the screen going blank.

Kia India informed that the affected units were produced between September 2022 and March 2023. Kia dealerships will directly contact the owners of the affected cars and fix the issue via a software update free of charge. Customers can also contact nearest Kia dealership to check the status of their car in case their vehicle was also manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023.

Kia Carens is priced at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Carens MPV is available as either a 6 or 7-seater. The MPV comes with a 1.4L petrol engine. This engine produces 138 bhp of power and 242 Nm of torque. It is also offered in 1.5L petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5L petrol engine produces 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque. Whereas, the 1.5L diesel engine delivers 113 bhp of power and 250Nm of torque.