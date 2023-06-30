Know how to activate SBI WhatsApp banking service

Mumbai: Largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has launched WhatsApp banking service for its customers. SBI customers can check their he account balance and mini-statement using WhatsApp.

Here’s How to Register:

If you want to register your bank account with the SBI WhatsApp banking service, you need to send an SMS WAREG A/C No (9172089XXXX) from your registered mobile number. After your registration is complete, you can use SBI’s WhatsApp banking service.

Check Account Balance: You can check account balance with SBI WhatsApp Banking service.

Mini Statement: You can check the mini statement just on one click.

Pension Slip: Retired employees can check their pension slips with WhatsApp banking registration.