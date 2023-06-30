On Mumbai local train, 24-year-old women sexually harassed

On a local train in this city, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by an unidentified man, according to police. According to a police spokesperson on Thursday, the incident happened on June 23rd between the Western Railway stations of Charni Road and Grant Road.

Five days later, on Wednesday, the woman made a complaint to the Railway Police, he added. At the Mumbai Central Railway police station, a First Information Report was filed under Indian Penal Code Section 354-A (sexual harassment).

At the Charni Road station, the woman boarded the train headed towards Churchgate. According to her complaint, the man made inappropriate gestures and profane comments towards her as the bus approached Grant Road station before stepping off.

The official stated that police had named a suspect and that further investigation was ongoing. A 20-year-old lady who was travelling alone was allegedly sexually attacked by a man earlier this month in the ladies’ section of a moving Mumbai local train.

The incident happened on June 14 in the early hours of the morning while the woman, a Girgaon resident of Mumbai, was travelling to Belapur in Navi Mumbai to take an exam. A 40-year-old man was later detained by police for the offence.