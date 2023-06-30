Report: Women seeking jobs at Bill Gates’ private office were asked sexually explicit questions

In a startling revelation, women who applied for positions at Bill Gates’ private office, Gates Ventures, have claimed that they were subjected to sexually explicit questions during the interviews, according to a new report.

According to the Wall Street Journal, some of the female job seekers were asked inappropriate questions about extramarital affairs, contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), having nude photographs on their mobile phones, or engaging in activities like “dancing for dollar.”

The report also stated that the women were questioned about their preferred type of pornography and their past drug use.

A spokesperson for Gates Ventures stated that they were unaware of such questions being asked during the background verification process, which was conducted by a third-party contractor. The spokesperson emphasized that such questioning would be unacceptable and a violation of the agreement with the contractor. They claimed that in their 15+ years of operation, they had never received any information about inappropriate questions during the screening process, and no employment offers had been rescinded based on such information.

Interestingly, the report highlighted that male candidates at Gates’ private office had not been asked about their sexual history.

The job applicants, in their conversation with The Journal, revealed that the interviews were conducted by security consulting firm Concentric Advisors. According to its website, Concentric Advisors conducts risk assessments for corporations, governments, and non-profit organizations.

Concentric stated that they had complied with applicable laws and explained that the questions were intended to analyze the candidates’ truthfulness and vulnerability to blackmail, with initial statements made voluntarily by the candidates and follow-up questions posed by the company interviewers.

Previously, Bill Gates himself faced criticism for his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who reportedly threatened to expose an extramarital affair between Gates and a Russian bridge player.

Gates allegedly had a romantic relationship with Mila Antonova in 2010 while still married to Melinda French Gates, according to WSJ reports. Epstein became acquainted with Antonova in 2013 and financially supported her attendance at a software coding school. Epstein’s knowledge of the affair was revealed in a 2017 email where he requested reimbursement, suggesting he knew about Gates’ business dealings.

While a Gates spokesperson denied any financial involvement between Gates and Epstein, the email conveyed an implicit threat that Epstein was aware of the affair and could potentially expose it.