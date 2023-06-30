Supriya Sule says, BJP is obsessed with my father, brother

India: Supriya Sule, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), claimed on Friday that the BJP was fixated on her father Sharad Pawar and her cousin Ajit Pawar. Her remarks came amid a verbal spat between the two parties over the formation of a transient government in Maharashtra in 2019.

The Lok Sabha MP from Baramati attacked the BJP, which is a component of the Maharashtra government, claiming that the saffron party lacks both national and state-level vision.

After greeting party members who had come to wish her a happy birthday, Sule spoke to reporters and said, ‘I am flattered that the Centre’s and state politics revolved round my father and brother (NCP leader Ajit Pawar). The BJP is so obsessed with them that they have no time to chart out a vision for the country’s and the state’s development. How will they reduce inflation and create jobs?’

In response to inquiries about the current verbal battle between Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, and the NCP about the short-lived BJP-Ajit Pawar government in November 2019, Sule stated that Fadnavis lacks the time to take action to control inflation or protect the safety of women.

The deputy CM oversees the home and finance portfolios. ‘He (Fadnavis) just wants to speak on issues which are not relevant in the present context. He only wants to go back in time and speak about the early morning swearing-in and gossip. This is unfortunate. A chewing gum tastes nice in the start, but then it becomes tasteless,’ she said.

The NCP leader claimed that the Eknath Shinde-led the government, which took office in June 2022 after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ruling coalition was overthrown, is not doing anything to promote good governance in the state.

On June 30, the Shinde-BJP government reached its one-year milestone. ‘Unless (NCP president) Sharad pawar is targeted there is no news ,’ she said.

Sharad Pawar allegedly agreed to form a government with the BJP following the most recent Assembly elections, but then changed his mind, according to Fadnavis.

In response, the NCP leader acknowledged that his party had contact with the BJP for the purpose of forming a government more than three years prior, but he insisted that ‘certain things were done’ to expose the saffron organisation and demonstrate how far it would go to take power.

Early in the morning at the Raj Bhavan, Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis were sworn in as the chief minister and deputy, respectively, although their administration only lasted for 80 hours.