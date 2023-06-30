To take maternity leave, Jaisalmer Collector Tina Dabi asks non-field posting

District Collector for Jaisalmer Tina Dabi has asked the state of Rajasthan to assign her to a non-field position in Jaipur because she will give birth to her first child in September. She will now begin her maternity leave.

Tina Dabi said in a letter to the state government that being away from the pitch would not place an undue burden on her. She also expressed that a transfer would happen in the following days. Tina Dabi will continue to serve as the Jaisalmer Collector till the transfer list is obtained and the legalities are finished.

Tina Dabi made all the required preparations to relocate from Jaisalmer to Jaipur and is anticipating obtaining the transfer order soon.