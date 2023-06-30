Union government bans import of cigarette lighters under Rs 20

New Delhi: The Union government imposed a ban on import of cigarette lighters under Rs 20. The prohibition has been imposed on pocket lighters, gas fuelled, non-refillable or refillable.

‘The import policy of cigarette lighters…is revised from ‘free’ to ‘prohibited. Import shall be free if CIF value is Rs 20 or above per lighter,’ said a statement issued by Directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).

CIF value (cost, insurance, and freight) is a trade term used in international commerce to determine the total value of goods being imported. The cost, insurance and freight (CIF) price is the price of a good delivered at the frontier of the importing country, or the price of a service delivered to a resident, before the payment of any import duties or other taxes on imports or trade and transport margins within the country.

Imports of pocket lighters, gas fuelled, non-refillable stood at $ 0.66 million in 2022-23. It was $ 0.13 million in April this fiscal. The inbound shipments of pocket lighters, gas fuelled, and refillable, stood at $ 8.87 million in 2022-23. It was at $ 7 million in 2021-22. It was USD 0.96 million in April of this fiscal.

These lighters are majorly imported from countries like Spain, Turkey and the UAE.