Baby sitter in US arrested for travelling 1000 miles with kids, leaves them in park

A ‘trusted’ family friend is accused of transporting two young children, ages 1 and 2, more than 1,000 miles from their home in Florida to a park in Wisconsin. The babysitter learned that the police were after her and decided to leave the kids in the park.

Adalyn Jean Burkett, 18, and Marquan Edwards, 22, were taken into custody on Monday by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in northwest Florida, two days after their mother reported them missing.

The sheriff’s office claims that on June 23–24, Burkett and Edwards drove the children and their mother’s car across the country in one night, from Panama City, Florida, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Within 48 hours, law authorities found the couple who had abandoned the kids in a Milwaukee park in an effort to avoid the inquiry and possible arrest.

DeKarsen Middleton, age 2, and Delyla Middleton, age 1, were the subjects of a missing child alert from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Arrest warrants were acquired, and press organisations in Milwaukee were informed.

The Milwaukee police looked after the kids after they were discovered unharmed in the park on Sunday while US Marshals tracked down Burkett and Edwards.

After a 17-hour travel from Florida, the small children were reunited with their family the following day. The mother of the kids told the Bay County Sheriff’s Office that Burkett, a dependable family friend, was watching them on the evening they vanished.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person complaint on Burkett in Milwaukee in 2020, when she was 15 years old and had been reported missing as a runaway. Charges are currently being prepared by Milwaukee police for submission to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.