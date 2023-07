Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,320, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 57,962 per 10 gram, lower by Rs 52 or 0.09%. Silver futures settled Rs 113 per kg or 0.16% lower at Rs 69,483. MCX was remained closed on Thursday due to Bakrid.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,915.70 per troy ounce, down $2.20 or 0.11% while Silver futures were trading at $22.795, down $0.003 or 0.1%.