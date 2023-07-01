Father failed to pay loan installments, representative of finance company abducts teen

After her father stopped making loan payments for a few months, a 27-year-old finance firm worker allegedly kidnapped an 11-year-old girl from her home on Friday. The cops have taken the accused into custody.

A private finance company in Keeranur, Tamil Nadu, granted a loan of Rs 50,000 to day labour Vanathu Raja, 32. Raja had been overdue on his loan payments for a few months since he couldn’t find work.

In order to collect the unpaid debts, Vignesh, a representative of the finance firm, went to Raja’s home in Maruthur Village, Tirunelvelli District. The 11-year-old daughter of Raja, who was at home, informed Vignesh that her father was not there.

The daughter of Raja was allegedly kidnapped by Vignesh and taken to the financial company’s offices. Raja instantly reported his daughter missing to the Keeranur police after learning of her disappearance. The whereabouts of the child was tracked by the police, who arrived at the financing company’s office.

The cops were able to successfully free the kidnapped infant. Vignesh was detained on Friday and has since been charged with kidnapping. In the course of the investigation, his two-wheeler was also seized.

The situation is now being looked into further.