First group of pilgrims starts from Baltal base camp on Amarnath Yatra

for Saturday, the first group of pilgrims embarked for the annual Amarnath Yatra from this base camp for the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Senior members of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the police, together with the deputy commissioner of Ganderbal, Shyambir, officially kicked off the 62-day pilgrimage at the Baltal base camp.

One of the twin paths for the yearly pilgrimage is through Baltal, which is located in Kashmir’s Ganderbal region. The Pahalgam route in the Anantnag area of south Kashmir is the alternative.

From the base camp, the pilgrims will go 12 kilometres (km) to the sacred cave shrine, which is situated at an elevation of around 13,000 feet. Everything has been planned for the annual trip, including the security measures.

Deputy Commissioner Shyambir reported that 6,000 yatris had arrived at the base camp. I hope the yatra proceeds without any problems. I ask the yatris to bring their RFID cards, he told local reporters. Volunteers and mountain rescue teams were stationed along the track, according to Shyambir. If need, the yatris might ask for their assistance, he noted.

The official added that without the assistance of the local population, the yatra would not be possible. Manoj Sinha, the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, led the first group of 3,488 pilgrims out of the Jammu base camp on Friday.

More than three lakh pilgrims have already signed up for the yatra. For the pilgrimage, security personnel have been dispatched. Baltal and Pahalgam routes now have increased security. According to officials, new security pickets have been placed.