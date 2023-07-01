Fiscal deficit of India touches 11.8% of full-year target

New Delhi: Data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) revealed that the Union government’s fiscal deficit touched 11.8% of the full-year target at the end of May. The fiscal deficit was Rs 2,10,287 crore at end-May 2023. The fiscal deficit had stood at 12.3% of the 2022-23 budget estimates in the corresponding period a year ago.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and revenue of the government. It an indication of the total borrowings that are needed by the government.

Also Read: Union government hikes interest rates on some small savings schemes

In the Union Budget, the government aimed to bring down the fiscal deficit during the current financial year 2023-24 to 5.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP). The deficit was 6.4% of the GDP in 2022-23 against the earlier estimate of 6.71%.

The net tax revenue was Rs 2.78 lakh crore or 11.9% of the budget estimates. Its total expenditure was Rs 6.25 lakh crore or 13.9% of the estimates presented in the Union Budget for the current fiscal. As per the Budget, the fiscal deficit in end-March 2024 is estimated at Rs 17.86 lakh crore.