Former Olympian Dilip Tirkey motivates youngsters to pursue sports

Former Olympian Dilip Tirkey emphasised the importance of encouraging young people to participate in sports in order to advance the sport.

It is critical to assist children in identifying their field of interest in sports based on their fitness and interest, and to promote them so that they emerge successful in the future, he said at the closing ceremony of Assam’s year-long centenary commemoration of sports journalism.

“For the future of sports, we must focus on the grassroots. I believe that grassroots talent identification and development is often underutilised. There is a need to encourage children to participate in sports,” stated the former Indian hockey team captain. Tirkey stated that Assamese women have been achieving well in sports over the last few years.

“There’s Lovlina, who has won an Olympic medal, which is always a significant deal. Hima is another well-known local athlete… Others, such as Amlan, are rising as champions. Lovlina Borgohain, from Assam, earned bronze in the women’s welterweight event at the 2020 Olympic Games, becoming only the third Indian boxer to do so. Hima Das, a sprinter from the state, holds the current Indian national record in the 400 metres, which she set during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.