Government spending Rs 6.5 lakh crore for agriculture: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government spends Rs 6.5 lakh crore per year on agricultural and farmer welfare, and he urged cooperatives to assist the country become self-sufficient in cooking oils. Speaking at a ceremony commemorating International Day of Cooperatives, the prime minister also emphasised the work done by his government since taking office in 2014, such as the PM Kisan scheme, MSP operations, and fertiliser subsidies.

During the two-day event, stakeholders will explore various trends in the cooperative movement, present best practises that are being implemented, ponder on difficulties that are being faced, and plan future policy actions to help India’s cooperative movement develop.