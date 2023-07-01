Hero MotoCorp to hike two-wheeler prices by 1.5%

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler maker in the country, Hero MotoCorp has decided to increase the price of its vehicles. The brand will hike prices of its motorcycles and scooters by around 1.5%. The new price will be in force from July 3. The company informed that it took this decision due to several factors, including a rise in input costs.

Earlier in April this year, the company raised prices by around 2%.

Also Read: IMD predicts normal rainfall in most part of India

‘The upward revision of the prices of motorcycles and scooters is part of the price review that the company undertakes from time to time, keeping in mind various factors like price positioning, input costs and business imperatives. The onset of monsoon in most parts of the country and overall economic indicators bode well for a growth in demand, and industry volumes are expected to pick up, leading into the upcoming festive season,’ said Hero MotoCorp.

Hero MotoCorp recently introduced the updated Xtreme 160R in India. The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.