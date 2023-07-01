India called on Pakistan to release prisoners who have completed their jail term

On Saturday, India urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 254 Indian fishermen and four civilian inmates who have served their sentences. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has requested that Islamabad grant prompt consular access to the remaining 12 fishermen and 14 civilian inmates in Pakistan’s custody who are believed to be Indian.

India made the request as part of a practise of exchanging lists of civilian detainees and fishermen on January 1 and July 1 of each calendar year under the parameters of a 2008 agreement. India has given a list of 343 civilian detainees and 74 fishermen in its custody who are either Pakistani or are suspected to be Pakistani.

Similarly, Pakistan has supplied records of 42 civilian inmates and 266 fishermen detained in Pakistan who are Indian or are suspected to be Indian, according to the MEA. According to the MEA, Pakistan has been asked to maintain the safety, security, and well-being of all Indians and suspected Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen pending their release and return to India.

It stated that India maintains committed to resolve all humanitarian issues, particularly those involving prisoners and fishermen in each other’s countries, on a priority basis.