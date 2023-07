Indian Railways extends operation of 7 pairs of special trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Western Railway Zone (WR) extended operations of 7 pairs of special trains. The decision was taken considering the convenience of passengers. The national transporter informed that booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 09051, 09456, 09455, 09093 & 09067 are open, while Train Nos. 09207, 09208, 09091, 09435 & 09436 will open on 1st July, 2023 at PRS counters & IRCTC website.

Check full list of trains :

Train No. 09185: Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Special will have an additional trip on July 1, 2023.

Train No. 09186: Kanpur Anwarganj – Mumbai Central Weekly Special will have an additional trip on July 2, 2023

Train No. 05054: Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special will have an additional trip on July 1, 2023

Train No. 05053: Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Special will have an additional trip on June 30, 2023

Train No. 04126: Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 26 September, 2023

Train No. 04125: Subedarganj-Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 25 September, 2023

Train No. 09117: Surat – Subedarganj Weekly Special’s operation has been extended up to 25 August, 2023

Train No. 09118: Subedarganj – Surat Weekly Special’s operation has been extended up to 26 August, 2023

Train No. 01906: Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 26 September, 2023

Train No. 01905: Kanpur Central – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 25 September, 2023

Train No. 04166: Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 28 September, 2023

Train No. 04165: Agra Cantt. – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 27 September, 2023

Train No. 04168: Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 25 September, 2023

Train No. 04167: Agra Cantt. – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special’s operation has been extended up to 24th September, 2023