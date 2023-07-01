IndiGo to operate new domestic flight services

Mumbai: Leading air carrier in the country, IndiGo announced new flight services. The airline will launch a new flight route connecting Mumbai and Durgapur in West Bengal. It will also resume flights between Mumbai and Kannur in Kerala.

The Mumbai-Kannur flight will depart from Mumbai at 1:50 pm and arrive in Kannur at 3:45 pm. The return journey will start at 4:15 pm and arrive in Mumbai 6 pm. IndiGo has allocated the Airbus 360 aircraft, accommodating up to 186 passengers, for this service.

After this, the total flights of IndiGo to and from Mumbai will surge to 170. The airline boasts an extensive network of 155 domestic flights and 20 international flights.

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo became India’s first aviation company to surpass a market capitalization of Rs 1 trillion.