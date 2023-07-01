DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

IndiGo to operate new domestic flight services

Jul 1, 2023, 05:39 pm IST

Mumbai: Leading air carrier in the country, IndiGo announced new flight services. The  airline will launch a new flight route connecting Mumbai and Durgapur in West Bengal. It will also resume  flights between Mumbai and Kannur in Kerala.

The Mumbai-Kannur flight  will depart from Mumbai at 1:50 pm and arrive in Kannur at 3:45 pm. The return journey will start at 4:15 pm and arrive in Mumbai 6 pm. IndiGo has allocated the Airbus 360 aircraft, accommodating up to 186 passengers, for this service.

After this, the total flights of IndiGo to and from  Mumbai will surge to  170. The airline boasts an extensive network of 155 domestic flights and 20 international flights.

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo became India’s first aviation company to surpass a market capitalization of Rs 1 trillion.

 

