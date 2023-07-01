Karnataka terror conspiracy case; NIA files additional chargesheets against nine people

Nine individuals from Karnataka were named in the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) first supplementary chargesheet in relation to an Islamic State (IS) plot to conduct terrorist acts across the nation.

As part of the IS conspiracy, the accused carried out a trial IED bomb in Shivamogga, Karnataka, in addition to performing reconnaissance at several locations, damaging homes and vehicles to terrorise people, and conducting terror strikes in India.

Mohamed Shariq (age 25), Maaz Muneer Ahmed (age 23), Syed Yasin (age 22), Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh (age 22), Huzair Farhan Baig (age 22), Mazin Abdul Rahman (age 22), Nadeem Ahmed KA (age 22), Zabiulla (32) and Nadeem Faizal N (age 27) were the accused identified in the chargesheet that was filed on Friday. They have been accused of violating the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin, who had been charged with a crime back in March of this year, are now facing additional accusations.

Among the nine the accused, mechanical and electrical engineering was studied by Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Syed Yasin, Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, Mazin Abdul Rahman, and Nadeem Ahmed KA. A foreign-based IS handler had given them the assignment to enrol in robotics classes in order to develop the necessary abilities to carry out terror strikes in support of the IS objective for India.

According to NIA investigations, Mohamed Shariq, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, and Syed Yasin formed a criminal conspiracy to incite terror and bloodshed in the area at the behest of the outlawed terror group in collaboration with an IS operator operating from abroad.

In order to compromise the nation’s security, unity, and sovereignty, the trio deliberately radicalised and recruited the co-accused.

According to NIA case findings, their online operator had paid the accused using cryptocurrencies.

The case was initially opened by Shivamogga Police on September 19 of last year, but the NIA later took control and reopened the case on November 15.