Louis Vuitton-inspired minibag, smaller than a ‘grain of salt’, sold for over $63,000 at an auction

A minibag inspired by Louis Vuitton, so small it is smaller than a grain of salt, was sold at an auction for over $63,000. The bag, which gained significant attention on social media, was unveiled by MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based company, two weeks ago.

The bag measures 657 by 222 by 700 micrometres, which is less than .03 inches across. It was sold to an unidentified buyer for $63,750, who also received a microscope and a built-in digital display for viewing.

Following the sale, people on the internet took the opportunity to criticize both the company and the buyer. Some expressed disbelief that someone would spend such a large sum of money on such a small item, suggesting that the money could have been used for more meaningful purposes.

The miniaturized bag was created using a 3D printer and was modeled after Louis Vuitton’s OnTheGo MM bag, which typically sells for several thousand dollars.

The online auction house responsible for the sale was Joopiter, run by musician and producer Pharrell Williams.

Described as smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, the bag is presented as the ultimate in bag miniaturization. According to the company, as a functional object like a handbag becomes smaller, it becomes more of an abstract brand symbol.

MSCHF’s CCO, Kevin Wiesner, explained that the bag was created as a humorous object, deriving from something functional but ultimately becoming a piece of jewelry.

MSCHF is known for their previous creation of giant Mario-esque red rubber shoes, which garnered attention from Hollywood celebrities and sparked a unique fashion trend.