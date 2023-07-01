NIA in collaboration with police forces of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency announced the establishment of a collective institutionalised mechanism for real-time as well as regular information sharing and coordinated action & operations against the gangster eco-system in the northern region in collaboration with the police forces of Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

According to NIA sources, they also resolved to form a ‘Joint Listing Committee’ comprised of representatives from the NIA and the three police forces to list and map the complete network of the numerous criminal syndicates functioning in the northern states and Utah. It was also determined that monthly meetings of all stakeholders would be held to address the issue of organised crime and criminals in these areas.

These decisions were made at a high-level inter-state coordination meeting in Panchkula, Haryana, presided over by NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta, according to an NIA spokesperson. The discussion focused on the operations of the leaders and members of organised criminal syndicate organisations operating in the northern states, as well as the continuing investigations into the different criminal cases associated with them. This was the second such meeting convened by the NIA DG to address the threat posed by organised criminal terror syndicates. The DG convened these sessions in order to deal with such syndicates collectively by sharing results and inputs among the various police departments and units.