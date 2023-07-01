Researchers in Spain to trick nature by developing an artificial womb for premature babies

Researchers in Spain are working on the development of an artificial womb for premature babies, following successful experiments on animals that kept the fetuses alive for 12 days. The tests demonstrated that the prototype of the artificial placenta created a protective environment using a translucent container made of biocompatible material, enabling the continued development of the fetus’s lungs, intestines, and brain.

The placenta prototype is connected to a system that circulates amniotic fluid, effectively isolating the fetus from external stimuli while allowing for ultrasound monitoring and controls. In 2019, nearly 900,000 premature babies worldwide died, according to the World Health Organization, with babies born before 26 weeks of pregnancy considered extremely premature and at a high risk of death or disability.

Eduard Gratacos, the head of the project, explained that the goal is to create a system that keeps the fetus in a fetal-like condition outside the mother’s body. This includes allowing the fetus to continue breathing and receiving nutrients through the umbilical cord, as well as maintaining a constant temperature with a surrounding fluid.

The research team previously conducted successful pre-clinical studies with lambs, achieving a 12-day survival of the fetus. Their next step is to test the artificial womb with pigs before eventually proposing human trials in the coming years. Gratacos acknowledged that the project is highly complex and requires collaboration among various medical specialties and engineers.

Another group of scientists at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia managed to keep animal fetuses alive for 28 days. However, Kelly Werner, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Columbia University, cautioned that while the Spanish team’s results are promising, rigorous clinical trials on humans are necessary to ensure safety and identify potential side effects.

Werner emphasized that the artificial placenta should not be seen as a replacement for a natural placenta. It is important to continue supporting maternal health and reducing risk factors associated with preterm birth, even with advancements in artificial womb technology.