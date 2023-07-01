SAFF Championship 2023: India to face Lebanon in semifinal today: Possible playing XI

Bengaluru: In football, India will face Lebanon in semifinal of SAFF Championship. The match will be held at at 7.30 PM at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today. India recently won their second Intercontinental Cup title, defeating Lebanon by 2-0 in the title clash in Bhubaneswar.

India has previously won SAFF championship eight times in the years 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021. India is the most successful team in the history of this competition.

In the first semifinal, Kuwait will face Bangladesh at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru at 3 PM today

India XI: Amrinder Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri.

Lebanon XI: Ali Sabeh (GK), Hussein Zein, Mohammad El Hayek, Jihad Ayoub, Hassan Saad, Walid Chouar, Ali Tneich, Zein Abidine Farran, Hassan Maatouk, Nader Matar, Karim Darwich.