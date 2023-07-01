Sanjeev Jaiswal under investigation for transactions involving Rs.15 cr in FDs

Sanjeev Jaiswal, an IAS officer, and his wife are the owners of 24 properties worth Rs 34 crore, as well as Rs 15 crore in fixed deposits, according to the Enforcement Directorate, which found this during searches at their home in connection with a money laundering investigation involving Covid field hospital contracts. Sanjeev Jaiswal, an IAS, made a questionable FD of Rs 5 crore during the Covid 19 period in 2020, according to the investigation agency.

Sanjeev Jaiswal showed up in front of the ED on Friday to be questioned. Around 11.30 am, he was seen walking into the ED office in South Mumbai’s Ballard Estate. He was interrogated for more than eight hours.

According to the ED, Sanjeev Jaiswal said that his father-in-law, who is also a retired senior official, gave him and his wife properties worth Rs 34 crore as a present. Jaiswal further asserted that his father-in-law gave his wife the previously mentioned FDs as a present.

The investigation agency raided 15 locations on June 21 that were connected to several people, including the IAS official. Jaiswal had previously worked for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as an extra commissioner.

During the operations, the ED found property-related documents, cash, and jewellery valued at close to Rs 2.4 crore. ED agents found records of several characteristics in the names of Jaiswal’s family members throughout the search.

A total of 24 similar property records were found, and the majority of these properties are situated in Mumbai and other significant Maharashtrian cities and regions.

Along with FDs and real estate, the ED reported that some questionable transactions from the account of Sujit Patkar’s Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LFMS) are also being investigated.

BMC had given Patkar’s company, LFMS, contracts to manage Covid centres in Worli and Dahisar, for which the company was compensated with almost Rs 30 crore. Patkar and his friends transferred Rs 22 crores of this to other accounts and businesses.

According to PTI, the money laundering case against businessman Sujit Patkar, who is thought to be a close friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, prompted the ED raids last week in Mumbai. For managing Covid-19 field hospitals during the pandemic, Patkar and his three partners are accused of illegally obtaining BMC contracts.