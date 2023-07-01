Study reveals secret behind feline’s exceptional sniffing abilities

A groundbreaking study has unveiled the complex structure of the nasal airway in domestic cats that is responsible for their exceptional sense of smell. Researchers have developed a detailed 3D computer model of a cat’s nose and used simulations to analyze the airflow carrying different food odors. The study reveals that the air in the cat’s nasal passages separates into two distinct streams. One stream undergoes cleaning and humidification, while the other efficiently delivers the odor to the olfactory region.

Scientists suggest that the cat’s nose functions as a highly efficient and dual-purpose gas chromatograph, a device used in laboratories to detect and separate chemicals in vapor form. The efficiency of the cat’s nasal structure in odor detection could potentially inspire improvements to existing gas chromatographs.

The unique labyrinthine airway structure in cats likely evolved due to the compact size of their heads, in contrast to the elongated snouts of alligators. This specialized structure enables cats to adapt more effectively to diverse environments.

The researchers found that the nasal structure optimizes odor detection by providing a high-speed pathway for the odorants, bypassing the slower respiratory flow. The simulation also revealed a surprising finding: once the odorant-laden air reaches the olfactory region, it recirculates through parallel channels for an extended period, allowing for more thorough odor processing. The researchers estimate that the cat’s nose is more than 100 times more efficient at odor detection compared to species with straight, amphibian-like noses of similar size.

This study offers the first quantitative comparison of gas chromatography efficiency between mammals and other species. It provides insights into the evolutionary pathways that have shaped different nasal structures and their functional purposes. While much is known about vision and hearing, this research opens the door to a deeper understanding of the nose and its crucial role in sensory perception.

The senior author of the study, Kai Zhao, highlights the importance of olfaction in mammals for various tasks such as finding prey, identifying danger, locating food sources, and navigating the environment. The research was conducted by a team of scientists from Ohio State’s College of Medicine, Monell Chemical Senses Center, Waltham Petcare Science Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania. It received partial funding from the National Institutes of Health and Mars Petcare UK. The study was published in PLOS Computational Biology on June 29, 2023.