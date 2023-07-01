Suspected of being cow lifter, man lynched by villagers in Tripura

According to the police, a group of villagers in West Tripura district lynched a 41-year-old man on suspicion that he was a cattle lifter. In relation to this, two people have been arrested, a police official stated.

On Thursday morning, a group of villagers detained East Chandrapur resident Nandu Sarkar on the suspicion that he was a cow lifter. He was beaten up by some villagers and chained to an electric post, according to Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rana Chatterjee of the East Agartala police station.

Nandu was in serious condition when police arrived on the scene, and they transported him to the Ranirbazar Health Centre, where he died from his injuries, according to the OC.

Nandu Sarkar’s wife, Sonali Sarkar, said that a group of people viciously attacked her husband after tying him up with an electric post.