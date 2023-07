Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued a alert about possible delay on key roads in the emirate for two days. RTA informed about expected delays on Al Safa Street, Happiness Street, and Al Badaa Street from 7pm to 2am on July 1 and 2.

Also Read: WTT Contender Zagreb: India’s Manika Batra advances to pre-quarterfinal

The delays will be coinciding with the events of Coca-Cola Arena.