Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to doctors on Doctors Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted doctors on Doctors Day on Saturday, saying their everlasting commitment to serve humanity has made a significant difference in the globe. On the occasion of CA Day, he also expressed his appreciation to chartered accountants for “keeping the wheels of our economy turning in all weather.”

“On Doctors Day, please accept my heartfelt greetings to the doctors who protect our health and well-being. Their unwavering commitment to serving humanity has made and will continue to make a significant difference in our world. I salute the noble healers and lifesavers,” Shah wrote on Twitter. National Doctors Day is marked on 1 July to remember Bidhan Chandra Roy, a prominent doctor who also served as West Bengal’s chief minister from 1948 to 1962, and whose birth and death anniversaries coincide on this day. In another tweet, Shah wrote, “On CA Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the brilliant chartered accountants who, with their dedication to transparent corporate governance, have set shining standards of excellence.”

“Thank you for keeping the wheels of our economy turning in all weather.” On July 1, 1949, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was founded. The ICAI is the country’s exclusive licencing and regulatory authority for the accounting and financial auditing professions. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the ICAI.