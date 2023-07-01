Weird ramen dish with a crocodile claw grabs the attention of the internet

People worldwide consume some of the strangest and most unconventional dishes that most of us can’t even imagine. However, currently, a peculiar ramen dish with a crocodile claw sticking out of the bowl has caught the attention of the internet. Yes, you read that right – an actual crocodile leg complete with nails.

This unique dish has gained popularity at Witch Cat Kwai, a restaurant located in Douliu City in southern Taiwan. While the restaurant has named the unconventional dish “thick witch crocodile ramen,” netizens have taken to calling it “Godzilla ramen” due to its peculiar appearance.

The viral dish consists of pork, corn, black fungus, quail eggs, noodles, and the standout feature – a crocodile leg protruding from the bowl. To prepare the dish, a mixture of forty different natural spices is used, and it is priced at around $50 per bowl.

Despite the dish creating a buzz both online and in the entire town, there seems to be little interest in actually trying it. According to reports, people visit the restaurant to take photos for social media but are hesitant to taste it. As per the Daily Mail, there are no customers willing to give it a try.

The dish has taken the internet by storm, with millions of social media users sharing their opinions on this monstrous-looking creation. Some users find it repulsive, describing it as “nasty” or mentioning that it “doesn’t look good.” Others express concerns about animal cruelty.

Reportedly, the inspiration for incorporating the crocodile leg into a dish came from a restaurant that featured a giant isopod. This peculiar combination of foods became an internet sensation back in May.