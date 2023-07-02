Actor John Abraham’s feature film The Diplomat to hit the theatres on January 11th 2024

The makers of the upcoming film “The Diplomat,” starring actor John Abraham, have announced that the movie will be released in theaters nationwide on January 11, 2024.

Directed by Shivam Nair, known for his work on “Naam Shabana,” the film is described as a high-octane drama and features Abraham in the role of a high-ranking government official, according to a press release.

The screenplay for “The Diplomat” is penned by writer Ritesh Shah, who is recognized for his contributions to films like Abraham’s “Force,” “Batla House,” and “Rocky Handsome,” as well as “D-Day” and “Pink.”

The project is being produced by T-Series, owned by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Abraham’s production company JA Entertainment. Additional producers include Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl from Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma from Fortune Pictures, and Rakesh Dang from Seeta Films.

Abraham recently appeared in the film “Pathaan” alongside Shah Rukh Khan. His next project will be the action thriller “Tehran.”

